Stanley Capital Partners has placed an investment in Roboyo GmbH, a consultancy company that assists corporations with managing artificial intelligence-focused automation technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Stanley Capital was advised by Sidley Austin. Counsel information for Roboyo, which is based in Nuremberg, Germany, was not immediately available.

October 03, 2023, 11:55 AM

