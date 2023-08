Corporate Deal

McDermott Will & Emery advised a German family office and evolutiq GmbH in its formation of a joint venture with NREP AB to build a logistics portfolio in Germany. The McDermott Will team included partners Thomas Beisken, Jens Ortmanns, Florian Schiefer, Kian Tauser and Sebastian von Lossow. Counsel information was not immediately available for Copenhagen, Denmark-based NREP.

August 28, 2023, 11:25 AM

