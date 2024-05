Corporate Deal

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a provider of workforce agility solutions, announced the acquisition of workforce skills intelligence capabilities and a team of highly specialized domain experts from SkyHive Technologies Holdings Inc., an AI-powered skills intelligence platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Monica, California-based Cornerstone OnDemand was advised by Sidley Austin. SkyHive was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Technology

May 23, 2024, 9:46 AM

