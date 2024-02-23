Corporate Deal

Reddit, a community-focused messaging board platform, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Feb. 22 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The San Francisco-based company is advised by Latham & Watkins partners Sarah Axtell, Rick Kline and Anthony Richmond. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Alan Denenberg and Emily Roberts.

February 23, 2024, 10:15 AM

