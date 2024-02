Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire Broadcom's end-user computing division for approximately $4 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 26, is expected to close in 2024. New York-based KKR was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Naveed Anwar, Marisa Geiger, Marcy Geller, Marni Lerner, David Rubinsky and William Smolinski. Counsel information for Broadcom, which is based in San Jose, California, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 26, 2024, 10:47 AM

nature of claim: /