Corporate Deal

Regal Rexnord Corp. has agreed to purchase Altra Industrial Motion Corp., a manufacturer of power transmission and automation products, for $5 billion. Beloit, Wisconsin-based Regal was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Suresh Advani, Kelly Dybala, Chris Hale, Rachel Kleinberg, Johnny Skumpija and Scott Williams. Altra, which is based in Braintree, Massachusetts, was represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Daniel J. Cerqueira and Thomas E. Dunn. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Goldman Sachs, which acted as financial adviser to Altra.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 27, 2022, 5:04 PM