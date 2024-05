Corporate Deal

Zuora has agreed to acquire Togai, a pricing, metering and rating software provider, in a deal guided by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Argus Partners. The transaction, announced April 30, is expected to close in early May 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Redwood City, California-based Zuora was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus. Togai, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was represented by an Argus Partners team.

Technology

May 01, 2024, 11:14 AM

nature of claim: /