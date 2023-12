Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised EG Group Ltd. in connection with the sale of its 218 KFC businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland to Yum! Brands. The transaction, announced Dec. 6, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Skadden Arps team was led by the co-head of Skadden's U.K. Corporate practice George Knighton. Counsel information for Yum! Brands was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 07, 2023

