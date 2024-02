Corporate Deal

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. was counseled by Addleshaw Goddard and Sharkaway & Sarhan in a debt offering valued at $84 million. A Baker McKenzie team led by Bahrain-based partner Fatima Alhasan guided the underwriters. The Addleshaw Goddard team included partner Homam Khoshaim.

Telecommunications

