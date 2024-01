Corporate Deal

Talos Energy has agreed to acquire QuarterNorth Energy for $1.3 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 15, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Houston-based Talos Energy was advised by a Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team led by partner John Goodgame. QuarterNorth, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Holland & Knight team led by partner Tim Samson.

Energy

January 17, 2024, 2:16 PM

