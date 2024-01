Corporate Deal

3E has acquired ChemChain, a blockchain platform that allows for the storage, exchange and tracking of chemicals along the supply chain, in a deal guided by Shearman & Sterling; Cambrian and Elev8law. Financial terms were not disclosed. Carlsbad, California-based 3E was advised by Shearman & Sterling. ChemChain, which is based in Luxembourg, was represented by a Cambrian team and Elev8law.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 12, 2024, 11:19 AM

