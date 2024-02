Corporate Deal

Plutus Financial Group Limited, a provider of securities and asset management services, registered with the SEC on Jan. 31 to raise approximately $11 million in an initial public offering. The Hong Kong-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by the Crone Law Group. The underwriters, led by R.F. Lafferty & Co., are represented by Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel.

February 01, 2024, 2:14 PM

