Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Accordion announced that it has received a majority growth investment from investment firm Charlesbank Capital Partners and Motive Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Charlesbank Capital was advised by Ropes & Gray. A Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Andrew Friedman counseled Motive. Accordion, which is based in New York, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team including partners Thomas Sharkey and Neil Townsend.

Banking & Financial Services

September 09, 2022, 10:51 AM