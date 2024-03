Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin has guided the underwriters in connection with a debt offering valued at 550 million Canadian dollars ($409 million). The issuance was announced March 1 by Prologis LP. Mayer Brown advised Prologis. The Sidley Austin team included partners David Ni and Daniel A. O’Shea.

Business Services

March 08, 2024, 9:05 AM

nature of claim: /