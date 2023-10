Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher advised Eden Capital and its portfolio company Phlebotomy Training Specialists in the acquisition of Positive Psychology, an online continuing education provider for mental health professionals and coaches. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Ray LaSoya and Jenny Liu. Eden was also represented by Orange Clover and Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose. Positive Psychology was counseled by Ingen Housz.

Education

October 19, 2023, 6:08 PM

