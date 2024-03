Corporate Deal

The ONE Group Hospitality has agreed to acquire Safflower Holdings Corp., the owner of Benihana and RA Sushi, for $365 million. The transaction, announced March 26, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Denver-based ONE Group was advised by Stoel Rives. Safflower Holdings was represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and a Sidley Austin team including partners Vadim Brusser and David D'Urso.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 28, 2024, 12:33 PM

