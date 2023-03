Corporate Deal

Rotunda Capital Partners announced that it has sold tech-enabled parcel transportation and logistics provider Amware Fulfillment LLC to Staci Group in a deal guided by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff. Financial terms were not disclosed. Evanston, Illinois-based Rotunda Capital was represented by a Benesch Friedlander team. Counsel information for Staci Group, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

March 02, 2023, 9:23 AM