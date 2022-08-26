Corporate Deal

Lux Vending LLC d/b/a Bitcoin Depot, a platform that allows users to convert cash to cryptocurrency, is going public via SPAC merger with GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Bitcoin Depot Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $885 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 25, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. New York-based Lux Vending is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Douglas Bacon, Thomas Laughlin and Mark Ramzy. GSR II, which is based in New York, is represented by Latham & Watkins.

Cryptocurrency

August 26, 2022, 9:07 AM