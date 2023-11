Corporate Deal

Kelly Services has agreed to sell its European staffing business unit to Gi Group Holdings S.P.A. for 130 million euros ($139 million). The transaction, announced Nov. 2, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Troy, Michigan-based Kelly Services was advised by a DLA Piper team co-led by partners Jon Earl and Jonathan Klein. Counsel information for Gi Group Holdings, which is based in Milan, was not immediately available.

November 07, 2023, 10:23 AM

