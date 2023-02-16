Corporate Deal

Funds affiliated with Berkshire Partners have placed a significant growth investment in Point Broadband Fiber Holding, a fiber-based broadband provider to small towns and rural areas in the U.S. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Berkshire was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Taylor Hart. Point Broadband, which is based in Opelika, Alabama, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Ryan Harris and Neil Vohra.

