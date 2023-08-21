Corporate Deal

Permian Resources Corp. has agreed to acquire Earthstone Energy Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $4.5 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 21, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Midland, Texas-based Permian Resources was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Sean Wheeler, Debbie Yee, Camille Walker and Emily Lichtenheld. Earthstone Energy, which is based in The Woodlands, Texas, was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team that was led by partners Doug McWilliams and Lande Spottswood.

Energy

August 21, 2023, 2:04 PM

nature of claim: /