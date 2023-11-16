Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins is advising Northbrook, Illinois-based safety science company UL Solutions Inc. in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Latham & Watkins team is led by partners Alexa Berlin, Cathy Birkeland and Christopher Lueking. Weil, Gotshal & Manges partners Barbra Broudy and Alexander Lynch are representing the IPO's underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase.

Business Services

November 16, 2023, 10:52 AM

