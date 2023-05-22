Corporate Deal

CAVA Group Inc., a Mediterranean culinary brand, registered with the SEC on May 19 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Washington-based company was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partner Kenneth Wallach. The underwriters, led by Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Jefferies Financial Group, were represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Laura Belkhayat and Ryan Dzierniejko.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 22, 2023, 8:21 AM

nature of claim: /