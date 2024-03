Corporate Deal

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, a life insurance group based in Japan, has agreed to acquire a minority stake in the Canyon business from alternative investment firm Canyon Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dai-ichi was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Canyon Partners, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Brad Brown, Ellen Ching, Marco Masotti and Kenneth Schneider.

March 15, 2024, 12:46 PM

