Corporate Deal

Summit Park announced that it has sold its portfolio company and machine tool manufacturing provider Tennessee Industrial Electronics to Diploma plc in a deal guided by McGuireWoods and Foley & Lardner. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Summit Park was represented by McGuireWoods. Diploma plc, based in London, was advised by Foley & Lardner.

Business Services

March 20, 2023, 8:15 AM

nature of claim: /