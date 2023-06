Corporate Deal

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd., a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, has agreed to acquire NWS Holdings Ltd. for 34.8 billion Hong Kong dollars ($4.4 billion). Sullivan & Cromwell represented ING Bank N.V. and Century Acquisition Ltd., acting as financial adviser and subsidiary, respectively, to Chow Tai Fook. Counsel information for Chow Tai and NWS Holdings was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 29, 2023, 10:39 AM

