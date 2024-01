Corporate Deal

Level Access has agreed to acquire UserWay Inc., an artificial-intelligence powered website accessibility provider, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins; Herzog, Fox & Neeman and Sullivan & Worcester. Financial terms were not disclosed. Arlington, Virginia-based Level Access was advised by Latham & Watkins and Herzog Fox. UserWay, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was represented by a Sullivan & Worcester team.

Technology

January 02, 2024, 10:30 AM

