Corporate Deal

Arctos Partners announced that it will acquire a minority common equity stake in football club Paris Saint-Germain FC from Qatar Sports Investments. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Arctos Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Vincent Ponsonnaille and Louis Gosset. Qatar Sports and Paris Saint-Germain were represented by DLA Piper.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 08, 2023, 11:54 AM

