DLA Piper guided Bank Pekao SA in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at 139.3 million Polish zolty ($34.3 million). The issuance was announced Jun. 28 by Warsaw, Poland-based Life Spot. Life Spot is a new platform for long-term rental apartments in Poland. The DLA Piper team included partners Katarzyna Wacławek and Michał Pietuszko. Allen & Overy counseled Life Spot.

July 04, 2023, 6:46 AM

