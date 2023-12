Corporate Deal

Jones Day has guided funds managed by IceLake Capital in connection with its portfolio company, HeadFirst Global BV's acquisition of recruitment firm Impellam Group plc for 483 million pounds ($617 million). The Jones Day team was led by partners Quirine Eenhorst and Leon Ferera. HeadFirst Global, which is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, was advised by Sidley Austin. United Kingdom-based Impellam was represented by an Allen & Overy team.

December 14, 2023, 11:56 AM

