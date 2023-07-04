Corporate Deal

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4, a blank check company focused on the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries, registered with the SEC on July 3 for a $200 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Douglas Ellenoff, Stuart Neuhauser and Lijia Sanchez. The underwriters, led by Cantor Fitzgerald and William Blair & Co. LLC, are represented by Graubard Miller.

