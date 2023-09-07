Corporate Deal

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BCIC) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which BCIC will merge with and into a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of TCPC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Monica, California-based TCPC was advised by Dechert. The special committee of BCIC was represented by Vedder Price. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom counseled the advisors of TCPC and BCIC.

September 07, 2023, 4:09 PM

