Corporate Deal

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has secured $30 million in financing commitments from investors in the Middle East, the U.S. and Asia, including Master Investment Group. Los Angeles-based Faraday Future was represented by a Sullivan & Worcester team led by partner David Danovitch. Counsel information for Master Investment, which is based in the UAE, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 10, 2024, 9:08 AM