Corporate Deal

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company for MVB Bank Inc., has agreed to acquire financial services holding company Integrated Financial Holdings Inc. for $98 million. The all-stock transaction, announced Aug. 12, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Fairmont, West Virginia-based MVB is advised by Squire Patton Boggs. Integrated Financial, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is represented by a Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton team.

Banking & Financial Services

August 16, 2022, 9:01 AM