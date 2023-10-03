Corporate Deal

Eli Lilly has agreed to acquire POINT Biopharma Global, a radiopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of clinical and preclinical-stage radioligand therapies in development for the treatment of cancer, for $1.4 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close near the end of 2023. Eli Lilly was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners corporate partners Sarkis Jebejian, Keri Norton and Peter Fritz. POINT Biopharma, which is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Graham Robinson and Chadé Severin.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 03, 2023, 5:05 PM

