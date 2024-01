Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has guided BTG Pactual SA, Citigroup, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Santander US Capital Markets in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $243 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 10 by San Borja, Peru-based Auna SA. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Adam Brenneman, Matthew Brigham and Juan Giraldez.

January 11, 2024, 11:35 AM

