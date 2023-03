Corporate Deal

White & Case has guided property investor Icade Sante and minority shareholders, Predica, Sogecap and BNP Paribas Cardif, in connection with the sale of the company's stake in Icade Sante to real estate asset management platform Primonial REIM. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sullivan & Cromwell advised Icade on tax matters. Primonial REIM, which is based in Paris, was advised by a Gide Loyrette Nouel team led by partners Caroline Lan and Cleopha Thomann.

Real Estate

March 15, 2023, 10:34 AM