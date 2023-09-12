Corporate Deal

Aon plc, International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Centre for Disaster Protection announced the establishment of a new insurance and reinsurance facility. Geneva-based International Federation of the Red Cross was advised by Reed Smith; Lenz & Staehelin; and Ogier. The Reed Smith team was led by partners Claude Brown, Andrzej Janiszewski, Panos Katsambas and Mark Pring. Counsel information for Aon, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

