Corporate Deal

Hellman & Friedman and Valeas Capital Partners have placed a strategic investment in CPA advisory firm Baker Tilly US in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Hellman & Friedman was advised by Vedder Price and a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by Palo Alto-based partners Atif Azher, Fred de Albuquerque and Naveed Anwar. Ropes & Gray counseled Valeas Capital. The Ropes & Gray team was led by private equity partner Elizabeth Gallucci. Baker Tilly, which is based in Chicago, was represented by Foley & Lardner.

Investment Firms

February 06, 2024, 9:42 AM

nature of claim: /