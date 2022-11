Corporate Deal

Jones Day represented J.F. Lehman & Co. and its subsidiary Global Marine Systems Ltd. on the sale of the Global Symphony offshore support vessel to maritime infrastructure and maintenance provider Jan de Nul Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Jones Day team was led by partners Giles Elliott and Will McDonald. Counsel for Jan de Nul, based in Belgium, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 30, 2022, 8:05 AM