EQT Private Equity has agreed to acquire supply chain risk management software provider Avetta from Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by a Ropes & Gray team including partners Scott Abramowitz, Garrett Charon, Neill Jakobe and Jessica Murray. Avetta was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Will Boothby, Eduardo Leal and Aidan Murphy.

April 03, 2024, 11:06 AM

