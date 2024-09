Corporate Deal

Recognize Partners has placed a significant majority investment in information technology firm Blue Mantis in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Recognize Partners was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partners Eric Halperin, Amanda M. Burke and Jason Pearl. Blue Mantis, which is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Technology

September 10, 2024, 8:22 AM