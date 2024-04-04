Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners has agreed to acquire seven manufacturing and development facilities in Spain from contract development and manufacturing organization Recipharm. The transaction, announced April 2, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. New York-based Blue Wolf was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Laura Sullivan, Jacob Traff and Nick Appleton. Counsel information for Recipharm, which is based in Sweden, was not immediately available.

April 04, 2024, 12:12 PM

