Thoma Bravo announced that it has secured over $32.4 billion in capital commitments for its buyout funds, Thoma Bravo Fund XV, Thoma Bravo Discover Fund IV and Thoma Bravo Explore Fund II. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Katie St. Peters, Matt Block, Charles Chen and Bruce Ettelson.

December 08, 2022, 10:05 AM