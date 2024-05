Corporate Deal

908 Devices announced that it has completed its acquisition of RedWave Technology, a software automation designer and manufacturer, for approximately $53 million. Boston-based 908 Devices was advised by Goodwin Procter. RedWave Technology, which is based in Danbury, Connecticut, was represented by a Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff team.

Business Services

May 01, 2024, 11:11 AM

nature of claim: /