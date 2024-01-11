Corporate Deal

Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy have agreed to an all-stock merger valued at $7.4 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 11, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy was represented by Latham & Watkins and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell Lipton deal team was led by partner David Katz. Southwestern, which is based in Houston, was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Doug Bacon, Kim Hicks and Pat Salvo.

January 11, 2024, 10:36 AM

