Corporate Deal

Arco Platform Ltd. has agreed to acquire a majority stake in INCO Ltd., d/b/a isaac, a financial and software product platform for K-12 schools, in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian. The transaction, announced Oct. 6, is expected to close within the 2022 fiscal year. Sao Paulo-based Arco Platform is advised by Davis Polk and Mattos Filho. INCO Ltd., which is based in Toronto, is represented by a Gunderson Dettmer team and Lefosse Advogados.

Technology

October 07, 2022, 10:43 AM