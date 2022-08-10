Corporate Deal

J.M. Huber Corp., a materials manufacturing company, has agreed to acquire full control of the Biolchim Group, a specialty plant nutrition and biostimulants distributor and producer, from private equity firms NB Renaissance, Chequers Capital and the Biolchim Group management team. Financial terms were not disclosed. Edison, New Jersey-based J.M. Huber is advised by Jones Day. The team was led by partner Stefano Crosio. Counsel information for NB Renaissance, which is based in Turin, Italy, was not immediately available.

