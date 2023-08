Corporate Deal

Dril-Quip Inc. announced that it has acquired wellhead and frac equipment manufacturer and provider Great North Wellhead and its subsidiaries for $80 million. The closing occurred on July 31, 2023. Houston-based Dril-Quip was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate team led by partner Gerry Spedale. Great North Wellhead, which is based in Edmonton, Canada, was represented by Stikeman Elliott.

Construction & Engineering

August 04, 2023

