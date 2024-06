Corporate Deal

Milbank guided Export Development Canada in a bond offering valued at $1 billion. The notes come due 2034. Underwriters for the issuance, including BMO Capital Markets, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan Securities, were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Stikeman Elliott. The Davis Polk team was led by Deanna L. Kirkpatrick and Mario J. Verdolini.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2024, 11:57 AM

